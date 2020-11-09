Monday, November 9, 2020

Pfizer, BioNTech say Covid vaccine is more than 90% effective—‘great day for science and humanity’

 
A health care worker holds an injection syringe of the phase 3 vaccine trial, developed against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by the U.S. Pfizer and German BioNTech company, at the Ankara University Ibni Sina Hospital in Ankara, Turkey on October 27, 2020. Dogukan Keskinkilic | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Sam Meredith
CNBC News

Dr. Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer, hailed the trial results as a “great day for science and humanity.”

Pfizer and BioNTech said the case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received a placebo indicated a vaccine efficacy rate of above 90% at seven days after the second dose.

It means that protection from Covid-19 is achieved 28 days after the initial vaccination, which consists of a two-dose schedule.  Read more >>
