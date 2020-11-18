People who walk their dogs are 78% more likely to contract COVID-19, new study finds

A new study published in 'Environmental Research' finds people who live with dogs are 78% more likely to contract COVID-19 then the average person. The reason for the discrepancy remains unclear.
ABC7 News
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new study published Tuesday in the Environmental Research Journal found that people who walk their dogs have an increased risk of catching COVID-19.
Researchers tracked more than 2,000 people in Spain during the country's initial lockdown in the spring.
The scientists found that a person who walks their dog increases their risk of contracting the coronavirus by 78%.