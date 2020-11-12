Passenger tests positive for coronavirus on first cruise ship to sail Caribbean since pandemic

SeaDream 1 left Barbados on Saturday for a seven-night voyage. Four days into the trip, guests were told that a passenger tested positive for the virus.
Minyvonne Burke, Kerry Sanders
NBC News
A passenger aboard the first cruise ship to set sail in the Caribbean since the start of the pandemic has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a reporter traveling on the ship.
Gene Sloan, a cruise writer for The Points Guy, said in a post on Wednesday that the captain of the SeaDream 1 made a shipwide announcement alerting guests to the positive case and asked that everyone return to their rooms.
The passenger tested positive on a "preliminary basis," according to Sloan. It's not clear what "preliminary" means.
SeaDream Yacht Club, which owns the ship, has not confirmed the positive case and did not respond to multiple requests for comment.