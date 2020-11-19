Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine shows robust immune response among older adults

A Brazilian doctor voluntarily receives an injection as part of phase 3 trials of a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, in July 2020. Nelson Almeida | AFP | Getty Images
Sam Meredith
NB News
LONDON — The coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is safe and triggers a similar immune response among all adults, according to the preliminary findings of a peer-reviewed phase two trial.
The promising early-stage results were published in The Lancet, one of the world’s top medical journals, on Thursday.
The study of 560 healthy adults, including 240 over the age of 70-years-old, found the vaccine to be safe and produced a similar immune response among people aged over 56-years-old and those aged between 18 and 55. Read more >>