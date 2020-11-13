Over 200 bodies at PMH morgue

Jasper Ward
The Nassau Guardian
There are more than 200 bodies in the morgue at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), Administrator Mary Walker said yesterday.
The facility has the capacity to hold 66 bodies.
“I can say, from the perspective of the Princess Margaret Hospital, the morgue is in excess of its capacity,” Walker told reporters outside PMH.
“There are over 200 bodies in the morgue at this time. We urge persons to make the necessary funeral arrangements for their loved ones because it is at capacity.
"I cannot speak to when or if the restrictions will be moved with respect to the burial of persons but it is our urgent need that we address the overcrowding in the morgue."