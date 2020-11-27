Out West Nassau Video

Anthony Derek Catalano
Native Stew Blogmaster
I went driving out west Nassau to gather fresh video footage to use in a new vid.
It was fair weather when I started shooting in the beginning but a storm was slowly brewing off shore as I drove and stopped at various locations along the coast.
So the mid to ending shots have the stormy sky backdrop which created interesting cloud patterns. The dark sky gave the sea an eerie dark coloration too, not the usual aquas and blues that pop. But that was ok for a change and different view of things.
It began to rain so I ended the day. I will go out again another day to get the sunny, clear blue sky and aqua sea footage.😉
Samsung Galaxy S9+. Hand held, no tripod.
VideoPad editing software.
3mins 45secs
