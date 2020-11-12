One in five coronavirus patients develop mental illness within 90 days

A large study saw an increase in mental illness diagnoses among COVID-19 patients.
Alexandra Kelley
The Hill
New research suggests that people who have survived COVID-19 infections are at a greater risk of developing mental illness.
This data, published in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal, indicates that 20 percent of observed COVID-19 patients are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder such as anxiety, depression, or insomnia within 90 days after being diagnosed.
Researchers analyzed data from about 69 million people, 62,354 of whom were COVID-19 patients. The goal was to see if COVID-19 patients were at an increased risk of psychiatric diagnoses following the infection as opposed to people with other health complications.
The results suggest that COVID-19 patients saw greater post-illness diagnoses of anxiety disorder, insomnia, and even dementia, as opposed to patients who were sick with influenza or other respiratory tract infection similar to COVID-19.
Anxiety disorders were the most common diagnoses following an infection, with dementia only occurring in patients older than age 65. Read more >>