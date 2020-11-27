Oil exploration opponents raise alarm on BPC mobilization amid pending legal challenge

Natario McKenzie
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Oil exploration opponents said yesterday they are confident in their efforts to stop Bahamas Petroleum Company (BPC) from commencing oil drilling next month as they raised concerned over the company’s mobilization despite a notice of an impending legal challenge.
The Our Islands, Our Future coalition, which is spearheaded by local activists including the Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) and Waterkeeper Bahamas, yesterday raised concern over BPC’s mobilization, noting that the 750-foot Stena IceMAX drillship left the Canary Islands en route to Grand Bahama in preparation to drill an exploratory oil well off the coast of west Andros. This, the group said, is in defiance of an official notification that attorneys are in the process of filing judicial review proceedings, asking the Bahamas Supreme Court to scrutinize BPC’s environmental approvals process. Among the points raised is the absence of a proper public consultation process as mandated by law. Read more >>