Numbers Down - But We Must Stay Alert

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
AMID a decline of positive COVID-19 cases in the country, a local infectious disease expert said it appears The Bahamas has flattened the curve in the second COVID-19 wave, but warned residents must still not let their guards down as “things can still change”.
Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme at the Ministry of Health, told The Tribune yesterday that even though the country is seeing a downward trend of confirmed cases, Bahamians must still follow all the health protocols in place until the COVID-19 threat has been defeated.
The country recorded a total 187 cases – pushing the nation’s tally to 7,413 as of Saturday.
A week earlier, health officials recorded 259 new cases.
Grand Bahama accounted for the majority of last week’s infections at 72 and was followed by New Providence at 55.
Last night, another 18 cases were confirmed, with a further ten in New Providence, and three in both Grand Bahama and Exuma. Abaco and Andros each had a single case. No further deaths were reported, and only one person remained in intensive care.
Yesterday, Dr Forbes said: "So, it appears as if we have past the crest of the second wave. Cases reported confirm that cases are decreasing, but we have to remember that we haven't eliminated COVID-19 so if you look at the daily count it's variable."