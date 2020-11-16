No tourists allowed: These places are still keeping travelers out during the pandemic

Forrest Brown, CNN
(CNN) — The United Nations recognizes 193 countries in the world. And it seems like every one (along with numerous territories and observer states) has its own approach to travel and tourism during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Some tourism favorites, such as Turkey, have been welcoming visitors for months now with not too much in the way of restrictions. Other destinations have opened their doors partially and cautiously. That would include Argentina, which just recently started allowing citizens of only bordering countries to visit.
Then there are the nations that have shut the gates to would-be tourists.
This list covers many of the nations or territories not open to tourists at all or whose conditions are so restrictive they make any traditional vacations there almost impossible to pull off. Some of these have never been big draws. But many others, especially in Asia, were some of the most popular places to visit in the world before the pandemic.
Until they reopen, we'll have to be satisfied with photos and videos to fuel our dreams of future visits. They're listed alphabetically by continent or major region and then country or territory. Read more >>