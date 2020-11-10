No new cases for New Prov.

But total case count surpasses 7,000.
Candia Dames
The Nassau Guardian
Health officials last night released the latest COVID-19 report showing that while there were 28 newly confirmed cases in The Bahamas yesterday, no new cases were confirmed on New Providence for the first time since mid-July.
The 28 cases confirmed last night pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in The Bahamas since the start of the pandemic to 7,012. There have been 5,035 recovered cases, including 92 yesterday.
According to the daily releases from the Ministry of Health, the last time New Providence went without reporting any new cases was on July 13.
However, it was unclear whether this no case report yesterday was due to decreased testing on the island, where the greatest portion of the country’s population resides.
Five thousand three hundred and eight cases have been confirmed on New Providence since March.
The information provided by the Ministry of Health last night showed that 110 tests were completed yesterday; no information was provided on where those tests were conducted. Read more >>