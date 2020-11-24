No Makeup, No Problem! Sofia Richie Goes Barefaced While Vacationing in the Bahamas

Melissa Copelton
Life & Style Magazine
Glow, girl! Sofia Richie shared a stunning, makeup-free selfie while vacationing in the Bahamas. The up-and-coming actress posted the barefaced snapshot to her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 23.
Based on her other uploads, it looks like Sofia, 22, is enjoying paradise with her longtime BFF Abby Smidt, as well as her dad, Lionel Richie. If anyone could use a break from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, it's Sofia! After all, the model had a rocky year with on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick.