New Study Suggests Coronavirus Immunity May Last Years

Alex Galbraith
Complex
The world got a rare bit of good news earlier this month, when two separate companies announced promising COVID-19 vaccines. That might have been a hollow victory, if initial reports about short-term coronavirus immunity held true. The New York Times is reporting, however, that a new study claims to show lingering long-term antibodies to fight the coronavirus. This means that an infected (or vaccinated) person might be able to ward off the virus for months or even years.
The unreviewed study that was published directly online by its researchers claimed that a majority of the formerly infected patients they studied still had enough immune cells to fight the virus off as long as eight months later.
“That amount of memory would likely prevent the vast majority of people from getting hospitalized disease, severe disease, for many years,” Shane Crotty, a leader of the La Jolla Institute of Immunology study, told the Times. Read more >>