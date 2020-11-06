New initiatives on the horizon for UB despite challenges

ZNS Bahamas
In the face of adversity resulting from Hurricane Dorian, the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession, UB is confident that it is prepared to overcome any future challenges that it may face.
Today, in its 2020 Media P.A.S.S. (Plan for Achieving Strategic Success) the tertiary institution announced new and ongoing initiatives, achievements, strategic priorities for its academic and administrative affairs, and its operational development.
Among the initiatives: a residential facility, the establishment of the Climate Change Adaptation Resiliency Research Centre, the possible addition of a convocation center, and the creation of an economic zone.
“Given the success that UB has experienced thus far in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, the rapid adaptation to virtual learning caused by the COVID pandemic, and all of the other achievements that I have already mentioned, the Board of Trustees is confident that UB will be able to overcome any future challenges and will continue to survive and thrive in the future,” said Dr. K. Jonathan Rodgers, Chair, Board of Trustees. Read more >>