New coronavirus symptoms were just discovered that could be early warning signs

An illustration depicts the particles of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Image source: Fabian/Adobe
Yoni Heisler, BGR
A new study carried out by researchers at the University of Barcelona found that some people with the coronavirus experienced a range of nasal symptoms before more common symptoms began to manifest. Specifically, the study found that symptoms such as nasal dryness may actually be a precursor to a coronavirus patient losing their ability to taste and smell. In some instances, it’s worth pointing out, the nasal symptoms occurred alongside the loss of taste and smell.
All told, the list of coronavirus symptoms has grown quite a bit as doctors and health researchers continue to learn more about the virus. That said, the most common symptoms still tend to be flu-like in nature, which is to say fever, coughing, and fatigue tend to be the symptoms coronavirus patients experience more often than not. Read more >>