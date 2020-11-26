New coronavirus symptoms have been discovered - study

Researchers from the University of Barcelona aimed to examine the loss of taste and smell that many coronavirus patients experience.
A new study reveals symptoms that can be early signs of coronavirus, even before other typical symptoms appear.
Researchers from the University of Barcelona aimed to examine the loss of taste and smell that many coronavirus patients experience. A group of 35 coronavirus positive patients and a control group in the same gender and age group were surveyed, and symptoms were measured with absence/presence responses.
More than 68% of the patients reported at least one "nasal" symptom. The coronavirus positive group also experienced "a strange sensation in the nose" and excessive nasal dryness notably more than the control group. Read more >>