Nevada hospital turns parking garage into COVID-19 surge unit

Sarah Polus
The Hill
Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nev., converted its parking garage into a makeshift hospital to assist additional COVID-19 patients.
Due to overcrowding within the medical facility itself, Renown put plans into action back in April to convert the parking structure into a full-fledged alternative care site, and the overflow area opened Thursday.
The $10 million project, which took 10 days to complete, is fully equipped with all of the beds, devices and supplies needed to treat coronavirus patients who are clinically stable or improving, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.