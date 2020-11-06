Nearly 1,000 Apply To The Ministry To Visit Bahamas

Some of the first arrivals at Lynden Pindling International Airport after the country reopened to tourists. Photo: Terrel W Carey Sr/Tribune Staff
By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
DEPUTY Director General of Tourism Ellison “Tommy” Thompson revealed yesterday that nearly 1,000 travellers have already made applications to the Ministry of Tourism’s travel unit wanting to visit The Bahamas during the country’s second week of relaxed travel restrictions.
Calling the numbers “promising”, Mr Thompson told The Tribune yesterday applications to the unit have been coming in steadily and officials are hopeful numbers will pick up for the upcoming holidays.
“In terms of the applications, the applications have been going quite good. We have 1,000 already who have applied for the visa,” he said.
Speaking about travel applications made for next week, he added: “It’s under 1,000 at the moment but it’s looking promising.” Read more >>