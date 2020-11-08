Nations on Brink of World War Three Amid Political Unrest, Rising COVID Deaths: U.K. Defense Chief

General Sir Nick Carter visits Number 10 Downing Street on March 5, in London. He has warned of conflicts escalating amid turmoil posed by the COVID-19 crisis worldwide. Peter Summers/Getty Images
Jacob Jarvis
Newseek
The head of the United Kingdom's military forces suggested global unrest and turmoil posed by the COVID-19 pandemic raises the risk of armed conflict escalating into another world war.
With COVID-19 case and death tolls continuing to rise globally, alongside the economic crises prompted by the outbreak, the U.K.'s Chief of the Defense Staff General Sir Nick Carter said there was a risk of disputes flaring out of control.
In an interview with Sky News, Carter was asked directly if he thought there was a real threat of another world war, to which he responded: "I am saying it's a risk and I think we need to be conscious of those risks." Read more >>