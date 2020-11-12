ZNS Bahamas
The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture is pleased to launch National Sports Heritage Month 2020 (NSHM 2020), under the theme, “We Rise Sports Strong Throughout the Islands of The Bahamas.”
Each year, the month of November is reserved for the celebration, promotion and awareness of activities designed to showcase the contributions of sports to the national development of The Bahamas.
It is also a time to reflect the unity of the Bahamian sporting community; exhibit the value of sports disciplines to the overall development of our people; and to congratulate the outstanding performances of Bahamian athletes hailing from all islands of The Bahamas.
Notwithstanding the presence of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Dept of Sports, together with our partners, is committed to acknowledging and honoring the valuable contributions of sports. In and out of crisis, sports continues to serve as a beacon of life, hope, and spiritual upliftment for the Bahamian people and the world at large.