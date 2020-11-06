Nasty malware attacks iPhones and Android — what to do now

Text-based campaign infects one kind of device, steals passwords from another.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
Paul Wagenseil
Tom's Guide
A notorious piece of mobile malware that has ravaged Asia for several years is now setting its sights on the United States, targeting both iOS and Android devices according to Kaspersky.
Wroba, aka Roaming Mantis, was first found by Malwarebytes researchers in 2013 attacking South Korean phones, and it's since moved on to the rest of Asia and made inroads in Europe.
At base, it's a banking Trojan that infects Android phones and tries to steal files, passwords, contact lists and messages, open web pages, make calls and send SMS text messages. But it's now attacking iPhones too. Read more >>