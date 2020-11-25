Nassau Port Update

ZNS Bahamas
The proposed site for the new $250 million Nassau Cruise Port, is almost cleared.
Work crews have been busy since this June demolishing the former Bahamas Customs Warehouse and Festival Place structures on Prince George Wharf and construction on the new multi-million-dollar port will begin at the end of the month. The work is expected to transform the nation’s city center and revive the local tourism industry.
Director of Projects and Facilities at the Nassau Cruise Port, Lionel Turnquest says that the large-scale project may cause some noise pollution, but they plan to do their best to manage the level of noise coming from the construction site.
“As of Monday, the 30th of November we will start seeing the first pile go into the ground. It’s a big deal for us as it is the first pile that is going in and you will know we’re here because as we call it the sound of the future. Read more >>