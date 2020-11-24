Nassau Cruise Port Ltd. is transforming Prince George Wharf into a modern, world-class destination.

In accordance with the requirements of the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, we are pleased to share an overview of the demolition and construction activities planned for our $250 million port redevelopment project.
“The government’s vision is transformation of the Nassau waterfront, inclusive of the new Nassau Cruise Port, into one of the most vibrant, dynamic, attractive and exciting waterfronts in the region.”
— Prime Minister the Most. Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis Visit official website >>