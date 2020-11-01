NAGB Newsletter - November 1st, 2020

|
As
part of the recently held Art World Conference, Amani Olu, the founding
Director of Detroit Art Week and CEO of Olu & Company, facilitated
the presentation "Protecting Your Narrative - 10 Solutions For Black
Artists.” The exceptional presentation has been made available for free
and is an excellent resource for any artist cementing relationships
either at home in The Bahamas or internationally. More than ever,
contemporary art galleries and museums are rushing to exhibit the work
of Black artists. While taking a step in the right direction, these
institutions – primarily led by white individuals – do not always have
the patience, language, and lived experience to contextualize the work
as intended. As a result, many Black artists find that the people
representing them often misrepresent or silence their ideas to move a
sale forward, placate leadership, or make the viewing experience
comfortable for white audiences. In this session, Amani Olu will provide
a ten-step approach to safeguard your narrative from white supremacist
culture.