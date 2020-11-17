NAGB Newsletter - November 16th, 2020

|
The
Museums Association of the Caribbean (MAC) invites all artists to
submit work(s) for consideration in a virtual exhibition that will exist
on the MAC website and will be projected at various sites throughout
the Caribbean.
The COVID pandemic has created an unprecedented moment within our time;
its impact has been felt throughout the world. Knowing that artwork can
sometimes convey what words cannot, this project aims to illuminate how
people in the Caribbean and its Diaspora are living and moving through
this crisis through creative expression.
The final exhibition will represent 60 artists and the deadline for submission is November 30th, 2020. Artists will be notified of jury decisions by end January 2021 and the exhibition will be launched in March 2021.
There is a simultaneous call for testimonials - which can be written,
recorded, a snapshot essay, poem or any other kind form of media - from
all cultural workers, documenting how COVID-19 has affected them or
their place of work.