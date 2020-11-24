MSC Cruises USA Offers Up To $1,400 In Value On 2021

Cruise vacations for Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotion.
- A family of four can benefit from up to $600 off best cruise fares, up to $200 onboard credit, and up to $600 extra savings with Kids Sail Free
- Travelers planning their 2021 cruise vacation now, can choose from 3-, 4- and 7-night itineraries to The Bahamas, Caribbean, Mediterranean or Northern Europe, and enjoy complete flexibility to change plans with Total CruiseFlex
- Healthcare heroes save up to an additional 50% with special thank you discount Read more >>