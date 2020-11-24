MOSSUD Training Across Islands

ZNS Bahamas
The ability to address team members from across the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development in one setting throughout various locations within the country in “Virtual Real Time” for the first time, is indicative of the progress the Ministry has made in its advancement towards the digital transformation planned for the Ministry, its Departments and Divisions, Minister of Social Services and Urban Development, the Hon. Frankie A. Campbell said Monday.
Addressing the start of a week-long nation-wide training session for the Social Protection Management Information System (ProMIS), Minister Campbell said the introduction of technology/digitization will make it possible to do things more efficiently in order to work smarter and better for clients nationwide. “I am so happy that I have the opportunity to simultaneously address all of our team members across The Bahamas during the Opening Session of this training. This is evidence that we are not in the dark. This is evidence that we have advanced. This is the first time since I have been Minister that I have been able to speak to all of our Team Members, at the same time, with them remaining in their respective island locations. That is a sign of progress,” Minister Campbell added. Read more >>