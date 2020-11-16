More trouble brewing on the island of Bimini as covid patients surge following a big Church Convention and a dangerous morning beach party!

Bahamas National
Our News Team understands that emergency flights out of Bimini are being requested as patients become critical with COVID19.
We can report that some 10 patients tested have registered positive with COVID19 and on Sunday two females were flown into the capital on separate flights.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillian last week Covid19 cases on the island surged after a church convention now the super-spreader event; where up to the time of the health presser some 15 suspected cases on the island were linked to the convocation. We know as a result two pastors alone have come down with the virus with one flown in last week. Read more >>