More than 200 supporters flood Rawson Square in natural resources protest

Scores of supporters of Bahamian Evolution flood Rawson Square yesterday.
Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
Coalition group drafts bill to repeal Aragonite Mining Act.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — More than 200 supporters of Bahamian Evolution and a coalition of organizations agitating for change over The Bahamas’ natural resources flooded Rawson Square yesterday morning to demand a “peaceful revolution”.
Other groups included Operation Sovereign Bahamas, leaders of the Rastafarian community, Citizens for Justice and Bahamas Natural Resources.
Leaders of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) and dozens of their supporters joined the group, though there were a few who suggested the party’s presence was political expedience.
Lincoln Bain, of Bahamian Evolution, said: “We are disappointed in those who have led us for so many years. To all of those who have led [who] are in the House today [and] under the sound of my voice: we trusted you, we believed in you, we loved you, but you did us wrong.
“And today, we have come to right the wrong.
"Today, we have come to take what we have entrusted to you back because it is ours."