More Republicans are losing patience with Trump's legal absurdities

Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN
(CNN) - President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the election he lost is being increasingly undermined by the inanity of his legal claims and is causing some high-profile Republicans to peel off even with most of his party mute amid his constitutional arson.
The President's legal team, ruining time-honored traditions of a peaceful transfer of power, is firing off long-shot court challenges and heaping pressure on state election officials. His aides are stoking a political storm apparently designed to destroy Joe Biden's presidency before it starts and to shield Trump from the historic humiliation that comes with losing an election after only a single term.
The spectacle has some senior Republicans ready to call time. "It's over," GOP Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan said on CNN's "Inside Politics" Sunday. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a frequent Trump critic, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump's behavior was akin to that seen in a "banana republic." And even Trump's friend, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, speaking on ABC News' "This Week," branded Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his cohorts a "national embarrassment." Read more >>