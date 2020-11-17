Monique Pindling Stakes Her Claim For South Andros: Former PM’s Daughter Confirms Ambition To Secure Seat And Replace Existing 13-Year MP

MONIQUE PINDLING, the daughter of former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, is seeking the Progressive Liberal Party nomination for South Andros in the 2022 election.
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
MONIQUE Pindling, the daughter of former Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, has publicly confirmed her bid to be the Progressive Liberal Party’s nominee in the South Andros constituency in the 2022 general election, telling The Tribune she wants to help “fulfil the plan that was laid out for Andros so many years ago”.
Her efforts face significant headwinds since PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said in March that party leaders want to renominate its four incumbents, including current South Andros MP Picewell Forbes. A 13-year veteran of the House of Assembly, Mr Forbes has repeatedly expressed conviction that he retains the support of his constituents.
Careful to avoid friction or draw comparisons with Mr Forbes, Ms Pindling, 53, said though seeking her party’s nomination has been “challenging”, she still hopes she will be given a fair shot.
“I hope for an opportunity to take my message to the people of the constituency and let them decide,” she told The Tribune. Read more >>