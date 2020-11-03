Ministry of Disaster Preparedness has faced significant challenges

Iram Lewis, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction
Freeport News
The newly established Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction has, along with the rest of the country, faced significant challenges due to Hurricane Dorian followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minister of State for the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction, Iram Lewis, during his report on Thursday, October 29, described the challenges as “unprecedented” making note of climate change and the global pandemic.
The minister outlined the various steps being taken by government to help strengthen not only the building codes to better face the onslaught of the stronger and more frequent hurricanes, but recovery efforts as well.