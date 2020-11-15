Ministry of Agriculture Partners with the Access Accelerator SBDC to Support Fishing and Farming Projects

Hon. Michael Pintard
Nassau, Bahamas - Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Michael Pintard stated that the Ministry is very pleased to partner with the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) to support farming and fishing projects throughout the Bahamas.
“This collaboration will be the first of many as my Ministry seeks to leverage various opportunities for farmers and fishers. This particular grant window is open to new and existing businesses in the agricultural and fisheries industries,” Minister Pintard said during a press conference at the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, November 13, 2020.
He noted that such businesses include projects engaged in fishing for any marine resource for the purpose of subsequent sale or processing and agricultural enterprises including, forestry, horticulture and the use of land for the purpose of husbandry, the keeping or breeding of livestock, poultry or bees, the cultivation or processing of fruit, vegetables and the like and the establishment of grasslands.