Minister Says Bahamians Won’T Be Forced To Take Vaccine

Minister of Health Renward Wells
The Tribune
HEALTH Minister Renward Wells stressed yesterday that Bahamians will not be forced to take a vaccine for COVID-19 while at the same time revealing his ministry has already drafted a “fully functional, laid out vaccination plan” developed over the past two months.
“It is our intent to be able to vaccinate every Bahamian that wants the vaccine,” he told reporters outside of the House of Assembly.
"No one is being forced to take this, not even healthcare workers, no one in the country. As you rightfully know we have put down a down payment on getting at least 80,000 doses which equates to about 20 percent of our population which is the agreed standard globally for all the countries around the globe.