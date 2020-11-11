Mike Pence flees D.C. as Trump fumes and coronavirus ravages the West Wing

Graham Gremore
Queerty
Mike Pence seems to be the only member of the Trump klan who has accepted that they lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden and he’s ready for a break.
The Vice President jetted off to Florida this morning for a five-day, post-election vacation getaway with Mother, as a second wave of coronavirus rages throughout the West Wing.
Four members of Pence’s staff, including his chief of staff Marc Short, have tested positive for COVID-19, along with Trump’s own chief of staff Mark Meadows, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and campaign adviser David Bossie.
Rather than stick around to, say, deal with that, or manage the coronavirus task force, or work with the Biden transition team, Pence decided now would be an awesome time to get the hell outta D.C. and hit the white sandy beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida.
Meanwhile, the Trump campaign continues to file frivolous lawsuit and frivolous lawsuit challenging the election results. Read more >>