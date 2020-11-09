Melania Trump 'counting minutes until divorce' after 15-year 'transactional marriage'

A former aide claimed Donald and Melania Trump's marriage was 'over' after she waited four years to avoid subjecting her husband to the "ultimate humiliation" of leaving him while he's in office.
Abigail O'Leary
Mirror
Ex-aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claimed the couple's marriage was over, saying: "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce.
"If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."
Melania is said to have burst into tears when her husband triumphed in 2016, with one friend saying: "She never expected him to win".
She also waited five months before moving from New York to Washington, allegedly because the couple's son Barron "needed to finish school".