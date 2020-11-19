McMillan: Not time to let guards down

Pictured are Ministry of Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillian (left) and Chairman of Grand Bahama’s COVID- 19 Task Force, Dr. Frank Bartlett (right).
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
This is not the time for residents to let their guard down, nor to become complacent in the fight against the global pandemic, Ministry of Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillian lamented in a recent COVID-19 national update.
“This is no time to risk harm to yourself or to your loved ones. COVID-19 is roaming, seeking whom it may destroy,” she said.
While the number of positive COVID-19 cases on New Providence continue to decrease, she noted, there was a cause for concern on the increasing numbers on Grand Bahama, as well.
Dr. Frank Bartlett, head of Grand Bahama’s COVID- 19 Task Force, noted that the recent spike in local cases was isolated to the industrial sector.
“The cases in Grand Bahama would have been in the industrial sector. The teams that they would have had at the site, for a project that was ongoing there, would have contracted infection from one of the persons who would have worked at the site.
“They would have been quarantined and the investigations that we have so far, is that we have all of those infected (positive cases) that we would have seen, localized to one area,” he revealed.
He added that the team looked at the whole outlay as to what is happening in the community and is gathering data.
However, he admitted, there are a number of challenges. Read more >>