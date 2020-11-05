Maurice Moore Primary closed, ‘adult’ tests COVID-19 positive

Ivan Butler, District Superintendent of Education for West Grand Bahama and Bimini
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
Maurice Moore Primary closed early on Tuesday (November 3), after what this daily learned was a suspected positive COVID-19 case at the school.
Parents were contacted through various platforms, including social media, to collect their children from the institution.
On Wednesday morning The Freeport News spoke with District Superintendent of Education for Grand Bahama and the Northern Bahamas, Ivan Butler, and he confirmed that an adult associated with the school had tested positive.
“Yes, an adult tested positive, so we simply conformed with the Ministry of Health precautionary measures. We closed the school for the required sanitizing and we should be up and running, with the school opened again on Monday (November 9),” said Butler.
