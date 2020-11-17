Martinique, Puerto Rico Top Winners at 2020 Caribbean Rum Awards in St Barth

By Caribbean Journal Staff
There’s a new epicenter in the world of Caribbean rum: the island of St Barth.
In a turbulent year around the world, the island played host to the ultimate rum experience of 2020: the Caribbean Rum Awards and St Barth Rum Festival, which concluded this weekend.
This year’s third annual Caribbean Rum Awards drew a who’s who of the rum world for an unmatched lineup of high-level, socially-distanced rum experiences, rum competitions, cocktail pairing dinners and master classes, all hosted at Christopher Davis’ Rhum Room, the world’s leading Caribbean rum bar and the adjacent Quarter Kitchen and Cocktail Lab.
The week was punctuated by the Caribbean Rum Awards themselves, which put together a never-before-seen field of heavyweight expressions of both Molasses Rum and Rhum Agricole. Read more >>