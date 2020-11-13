Caribbean Journal
MarineMax Vacations is expanding to The Bahamas, Caribbean Journal has learned.
The company, known for its operation in the British Virgin Islands, is expanding to The Bahamas with a fleet of Aquila power catamarans managed by Navigare Yachting.
The company’s Bahamas and BVI operation will be open on Dec. 1.
“We are very excited to partner with Navigare to further expand our product offering to The Abacos, in The Bahamas,” said Raul Bermudez, Vice President of MarineMax Vacations. “Navigare is one of the world’s industry leaders for sailing charter vacations. Our shared vision to create an exceptional vacation experience is key with our mutual passion for unmatched guest service, yacht maintenance, and expert delivery.” Read more >>