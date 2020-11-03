Marathon: Bible-style

Camille C. Been
Adventist Review
Members of the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bahamas recently implemented a novel response of their own to the challenge of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has raged for most of 2020.
The nation of the Bahamas is a 700-island archipelago, of which 30 to 40 are inhabited.
The Shiloh church, with full support from their leaders in the North Bahamas Conference, planned for their 2020 worship experience to include a Bible reading marathon that they would share with the public.
While this worship act would allow them to spend reverent time in God’s presence and His Word, and come to know Him in a more meaningful way, it would also provide an opportunity to share the same experience with others. Shiloh membership had scheduled a reading marathon through six continuous days, April 5-10, 2020, only to be undone by the arrival of COVID-19. Plans were dashed indefinitely. Read more >>