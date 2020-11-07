Major Restaurant Chains File for Bankruptcy as COVID-19 Continues to Pummel Industry

Scott Reeves
Newsweek
The coronavirus pandemic appears to have created an intractable problem for restaurants: operating at full capacity to generate needed profit likely would lead to an uptick in new infections, and that almost certainly would be followed by another lockdown and strangle what's left of the industry.
Europe's experience underscores the problem.
Britain, France, Italy and Germany previously relaxed restrictions on restaurants and bars, but recently reported a sharp increase in new COVID-19 infections and imposed new lockdowns as the weather turned chilly.
