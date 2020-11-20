Lockdowns could be avoided if 95% of people wore masks, says WHO

Emma Reynolds, CNN
(CNN) - Lockdowns could be avoided if everyone followed health measures such as wearing masks, the World Health Organization's top Europe official said at a Thursday news briefing.
WHO Europe's Regional Director Hans Kluge stressed that lockdowns should be a "last resort," and urged the public to follow guidance to help to prevent deaths.
He said that if 95% of people wore masks, instead of the current 60%, "lockdowns would not be needed" -- although he added that mask use was not a "panacea" and needed to be combined with other measures.
"If we all do our share, lockdowns are avoidable," Kluge said. Read more >>