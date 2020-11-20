Friday, November 20, 2020

Lockdowns could be avoided if 95% of people wore masks, says WHO

 

Emma Reynolds, CNN

(CNN) - Lockdowns could be avoided if everyone followed health measures such as wearing masks, the World Health Organization's top Europe official said at a Thursday news briefing.

WHO Europe's Regional Director Hans Kluge stressed that lockdowns should be a "last resort," and urged the public to follow guidance to help to prevent deaths.

He said that if 95% of people wore masks, instead of the current 60%, "lockdowns would not be needed" -- although he added that mask use was not a "panacea" and needed to be combined with other measures.

"If we all do our share, lockdowns are avoidable," Kluge said.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,