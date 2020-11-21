Local business owners prepared for reopening

LOCAL BUSINESS READY FOR REOPENING – Barbara and Paul Darville (insert), proprietors of Celebrity Eco Adventure, Deadman’s say that despite the challenges as a result of COVID-19, they have maintained their property and continue to care for and properly keep their pigs. The couple assured that they are ready to open as soon as the ‘green light’ is given. (PHOTOS: BARBARA WALKIN)
FN Night Editor Barbara Walkin
For Celebrity Eco Adventure proprietors, Barbara and Paul Darville, caring for and maintaining their 19 pigs, the business property in Deadman’s Reef; and keeping five employees on staff, has been expensive.
However, according to the couple, it is the way of business, particularly in the COVID-19 era.
The Darvilles’ swim with the pigs, snorkeling, kayaking and tour beach-side business has been closed since March of this year.
The beach which was once filled with guests under umbrellas, sitting at picnic benches, and others enjoying the swim with the pigs and the water, was quiet. There were no umbrellas out and the benches were neatly stacked.
But, they both say, the facility is ready to open whenever the proverbial green light is given.
“We were closed from March 24, 2020 because of the pandemic, but we have the animals, the pigs, and we have to take care of them even though the business is closed,” said Mrs. Darville.
“So, we have the trainers and guides come in daily to feed, clean, exercise and care for them, and that has been going on for the past eight months.
“So, here we are right now waiting for the cruise ship, airlifts and tourists so that we can open up, but in the meantime, this is what we have to do,” she added.
Mrs. Darville reiterated that Celebrity Eco Adventure is ready to open anytime. "We are ready … the equipment, the premise, everything is ready."