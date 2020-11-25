Lloyd: Pandemic has widened learning gap, some students risk repeating

Royston Jones Jr.
Eyewitness News
National exam results to be released in December.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Like many students across the globe, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the new reliance on digital learning tools has widened the learning gap and could see some students repeat a grade, according to Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd.
“Of course, we are concerned,” he said in an interview with Eyewitness News.
“It would be ignorant and foolish to ignore the potential harm and disadvantage that the recent events in our country — Hurricane Dorian, and the pandemic — have visited upon our people, particularly our students.
“It would be highly, highly disingenuous for anyone to sincerely ignore the deficiency that our students will suffer because of it.
“Abaconians and Grand Bahamians in particular as a result of Dorian, having been displaced in September of last year and traumatized by the category from hell, and then within six months of that, you are now thrust into a virtual learning experience for which many of our people were not prepared, could not see it coming.
“So, obviously there has been some negative impact suffered. Read more >>