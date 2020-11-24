Level 4: U.S. CDC warns citizens not to travel to The Bahamas

Tourists flock the streets of Nassau on September 21, 2019.
Eyewitness News
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government yesterday defended the measures taken to protect visitors and residents from COVID-19 after a recent health notice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned travelers to avoid all travel to the country.
“The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas have taken note of the travel advisory issued by the United States, 23 November 2020, regarding The Bahamas,” read a joint statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism.
"While the general advisory is Level 3 — reconsider travel to The Bahamas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice — travelers should avoid all travel to The Bahamas.