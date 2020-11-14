Let’s Talk about Black Princesses

“Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before”, said Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, who made history as the first Black and South Indian-American woman to hold the office.
In the afterglow of that landmark moment, we’re celebrating with a brief compendium of Black princesses throughout history whose stories celebrate the dynamism of what it means to be a Black woman in some of the oldest political seats in the game: the royal throne. They are creatives, activists, and humanitarians who know how to turn a look, and celebrate African history… Read more >>