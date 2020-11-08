Lashana Lynch Confirmed as the New 007 in No Time to Die

Lashana Lynch will make history taking over for Daniel Craig's James Bond as the new 007 in No Time to Die.
It's official: we have a new 007, and she is making history as the first Black woman to take up the mantle in the James Bond universe. As had leaked last year but has now been confirmed, Lashana Lynch will be playing the new 007 in No Time to Die. She will be taking over for Daniel Craig's Bond in his absence from MI6. It makes for a historic moment in one of cinema's most enduring franchises.
The news was confirmed in a recent interview, even though it had been all but confirmed up to this point. In the profile, it is revealed that Lashana Lynch, known for her role in Captain Marvel, will indeed be the " first ever female 007." But to be clear, this does not mean that her character, Nomi, will be the new James Bond. No Time to Die will open with Bond in retirement. The interview piece clarifies that Nomi is the "secret agent who inherits the 007 title while Bond himself is in exile."