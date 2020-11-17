Kiwanis in Action as They Celebrate 50 Years of Service to Community

Dedicated members of the Kiwanis Club of South Eleuthera staying active and making a difference within their communities.
The Eleutheran
During the month of December 2020, the Kiwanis Club of South Eleuthera will be celebrating 50 years of service. President, Nathalie Russell on behalf of Kiwanis members expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Eleuthera public for the support and assistance given to the Club each year, in service to the Eleuthera community, allowing them to do what they love to do.
Ahead of celebrations in December, the Club continued with active service, with the launch of an Essay Competition during September 2020, inviting students throughout Eleuthera to take part. “My Covid-19 Experience”, was the topic chosen for the competition, to give students a voice on how the current pandemic was affecting them. Read more >>