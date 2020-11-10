Kiwanis Club of Freeport makes donation to GBCH

FOR THE CHILDREN – President of the Kiwanis Club of Freeport, Ellsworth Weir (fourth from right), along with cub members made a special presentation to the young residents of The Grand Bahama Children’s Home, as a welcome back gift. (PHOTO: TFN)
FN Reporter Jaimie Smith
On the return of 30 children at the Grand Bahama Children’s Home recently, a local civic organization – Kiwanis Club of Freeport – decided to make a special presentation to the young residents as a welcome back gift.
The children were relocated to New Providence immediately after the passage of Hurricane Dorian last year September, as the Home was severely compromised as a result of flooding.
According to President of the Club Ellsworth Weir, the timely donation is just one of many initiatives the Club intends to engage in.
“At Kiwanis, our theme globally is ‘Serving the children of the world.’ When we found out that the children would be returning, we thought that it would be fitting for us to give them a welcome and the best way that we know how to do it, which is through a donation,” the president.
